The Nigerian social media space was recently buzzing with news of media personality, Adeola Ariyo, who reportedly ‘stole’ her friend, Munira Mudi’s man

Munira took to social media to recount how she introduced her friend Adeola to her man and how she even came for their baby shower

Adeola fired back in a long text message to Munira where she claimed they were never friends and thanked her for ‘introducing’ her to her man

Drama has been brewing on the Nigerian social media space after South African based model, Munira Mudi, called out her media personality friend, Adeola Ariyo, who ‘stole’ her man.

Taken to her Instagram stories, Munira detailed what went down between herself, her man and Adeola.

Sharing a series of photos, Munira explained a timeline of events that led to her friend and her man becoming a romantic item.

Nigerians react as Adeola Ariyo steals her friend Munira Mudi's man. Photos: @munira_mudi, @adeolaariyo

Source: Instagram

In one photo of Munira with her now ex-boyfriend dated September 15, 2020, she explained that it was the day after she introduced her ‘friend’ to her baby daddy that she was in a relationship with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Munira also shared another photo from the same day of herself with Adeola. She recounted how the media personality had gone to lunch with them and could not stop calling them her favourite couple.

Also on her IG story, Munira shared a video from when she was heavily pregnant for her man at their baby shower. In the video, she was seen dancing with Adeola at the event. According to her, the so-called friend had flown down from Cape Town to surprise them at their baby shower. Munira further explained that Adeola and her man were already dating at the time, unknown to her.

To prove that they went way back, Munira shared another video from December 23, 2019, of herself with Adeola goofing around in Capetown as they hung out together.

In a subsequent post, she shared a video of herself with Adeola and her man all hanging out together. According to her, the saddest thing about betrayal is that it comes from friends and loved ones. She added that Adeola was the kind of friend who wanted what her friend had and it wasn’t the first time she was showing the signs.

See the posts below:

Adeola Ariyo admits to being with her friend’s man

On a final note, Munira took to her Instagram story to share a lengthy text message she received from her ‘friend’, Adeola Ariyo. In the long text, she media personality finally admitted to being with her man.

According to Adeola, Munira should come to terms with the fact that they were never friends. She added that it was because Munira kept talking bad of her to her man was what made him notice her in the first place.

Adeola added that Munira was the one trying to get close to her and was only pained because her man chose her.

Also in the long text message, the media personality thanked Munira for ‘introducing’ her to her man because what God cannot do does not exist.

Part of her text reads:

“We are happy and very much in love. So thank you for 'introducing' me to my man After all, What God cannot do does not exist.

Stop texting my man and for the love of God, stop harassing us. Focus on your blessing and use this energy in making sure you raise a beautiful girl that doesn't end up being like you.”

See screenshot of the text message below:

Adeola Ariyo steals friend's man, gloats about it. Photos: @munira_mudi

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react as Adeola Ariyo ‘steals’ her friend’s man

It is no surprise that the drama between the two former friends soon trended on social media and it got a lot of people talking. While many people bashed Adeola, others noted that Munira’s man was the real enemy.

Read some of their comments below:

slimnicole:

“Omo things dey occur‍♀️ It’s the audacity to say ‘what God cannot do’ for me.”

halimahh__o:

“It’s the thank you for introducing me to my man for meGod abeg o.”

adedoyin.gram:

“You should be scared of your baby daddy more tbh! He was foking her while you were pregnant, think about that. The fact that they dint murder you or hurt your kid, be grateful to your God. He’s not worth fighting over, you dodged a bullet. It hurts but you will heal. It’s going to hurt more cos you have to coparent. Omoo.”

ada_la_pinky:

“What God cannot do, does not existpls don’t use that line sis.”

mau_mauz:

“Why is she hurt by her friend’s betrayal not the man that left her with a child?”

wehn_dhi:

“Plot twist; they may get married and be happy . Life is not black and white.”

gracciellaayuk:

“A grown adult can’t be snat*ched please. They weren’t just loyal to you… between you never had a friend.”

inosendunamama:

“I believe both the baby daddy and the said friend are after her life! Cheating on your pregnant partner with her best friend is attempted murder!”

diaryofakitchenlover:

“Now that guy who impregnated you is the bigger enemy! Subhanallah.”

evelyn____xx:

“Who needs enem!es with friends like this. So you’re not her friend but you showed up for all her event, she’s not on your level but you’re dating her ex, you and the man deserve each other. See her even saying “what God cannot do doesn’t exist” Omo.”

senatorjuliet:

“Don’t even stress girl. He will soon leave her.”

kingronke:

“Both your friend and baby daddy deserve each other .”

Tonto Dikeh claims Churchill asked for N250k t-fare to come to court to see his son

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh continued to share more details about her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, and how he abandoned their son, King Andre Dikeh.

She took to her Instagram account to share a snippet from her tell-all YouTube video. She recounted how Churchill, who claimed to love his son very much, did not show up in court to see the boy but made his lawyers demand transportation fare from her.

Tonto claimed Churchill never showed up, and his lawyers asked for N250,000 transportation fare for him to come.

Source: Legit.ng