Popular Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi and her husband, Banky W, have made sure to give fans couple goals on Valentine’s Day

The movie star took to her Twitter page to gush over her man and she piqued the interest of fans with her sweet message

Adesua also explained what she believes love to be and her Valentine’s Day posts got netizens talking

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi have joined in the Valentine’s Day fun to the joy of fans.

February 14, 2023, just like Valentine’s Day in previous years, came with a lot of pomp and excitement for couples as they shared a part of their love on social media.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi were not left out seeing as the actress took to her Twitter page to gush over her man.

Fans gush over how Adesua Etomi celebrated Banky W on Valentine's Day. Photos: @bankywellington

She shared a tweet where she hailed her music star and politician husband as she noted that he is unmatched.

Her post came with a series of crying and lovestruck emojis as she did not share more details on what had happened.

She wrote:

“BANKY W @BankyW !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU ARE UNMATCHED. ”

See her tweet below:

In a subsequent post, the mum of one explained what she understands love to be. She wrote:

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, does not boast, it's not proud. It does not dishonor others, it's not self-seeking, it's not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects…”

“...always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away.”

See her tweets below:

Netizens react as Adesua Etomi showers Banky W with love on Valentine’s Day

Some social media users gushed over the love between the couple while others advocated for the feelings of single netizens. Read some of their comments below:

This tweep said he wasn’t moved:

This fan called Banky and Adesua her fave celebrity couple as she asked for Val photos:

Bigraph noted that the lives of single people also matters:

Samuel had this to say:

Mo called it tension early in the morning:

Bello gushed over the beauty of love:

Omoni Oboli's husband celebrates her on their 23rd Valentine together

Top Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli and her husband, Nnamdi Oboli, have left fans gushing over how they celebrated Valentine’s Day.

The celebrity couple who have been married for many years once again gave fans relationship goals with how they celebrated their love on February 14.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Nnamdi posted a romantic photo of himself with the actress wearing bathrobes as he held on to her tightly.

