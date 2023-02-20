Popular Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has now made the news after a man who had been impersonating him was arrested

The young man, Omoghan Destiny Igbinosa, was convicted and sentenced by a Federal High Court in Warri for impersonating the Nollywood star

Igbinosa was sentenced to two years in prison with an option of fine for N1 million and Nigerians reacted to the news on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, took to social media to react after a man who had been impersonating him, Omoghan Destiny Igbinosa, was apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

On Friday, February 17, 2023, Igbinosa was convicted and sentenced to prison by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri on separate one count charge of impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

Nigerians react as actor Bolanle Ninalowo's impersonator bags 2 years in prison. Photos: @officialefcc, @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Between 2021 and 2022, Igbinosa had impersonated the Nollywood actor in Benin, Edo state. Upon arraignment, he pleaded guilty to the charge.

On the EFCC’s official social media pages, the charges against Igbinosa reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

”That you, OMOGHAN DESTINY IGBINOSA sometime between 2021 and 2022 at Benin, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate the Identity of NINALOWO BOLANLE, a Nollywood Actor by fraudulently sending documents to one NEWON QUANON through the internet which documents you claim emanated from the said NINALOWO BOLANLE with the intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under section 22(2) (b) (IV) of the same Act”.

Igbinosa was then sentenced to two years in prison with an option of fine of N1 million. He was also ordered to forfeit the sum of $2,235 as well as his mobile phone.

See EFCC’s post below:

Bolanle Ninalowo reacts

The Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to react to the development. He thanked the EFCC for their efforts after arresting his impersonator.

He wrote:

“End of the road for these bunch! Thanks @officialefcc ”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Edo state big boy bags 2 years in prison for impersonating Bolanle Ninalowo

Read some of their comments below:

bigvaijokotoye:

“Dem plenty for Facebook.”

tolu.og:

“This is too funny abeg ”

sailorojay:

“If only I can get the ones using my picture to impersonate and get money from victims ehnn!!! Wetin I go use their eye see!! It’s shocking that person go just dey somewhere use person face dey cashout while the person just dey suffer!! Life shaa.”

damilola_a_:

“You dey impersonate Makanaki.. Baba you no try .”

dawtaofgrace_29:

“Na so I pay for flight for davido take go he show that year for Facebook Because he bank be Dey fail network. Wahalur. ”

wendy_adamma:

“Meanwhile Ramsey Noah’s impersonator still dey tinder .”

parker_ojugo:

“What about Justin Bieber wey I dey send recharge card for Facebook ”

_bills.____:

“People dey bag endorsements u dey bag imprisonment God help us.”

____cretia_x:

“Seriously you didn’t see Mark Zuckerberg or Jeff bezos to impersonate??? My Omo is omoed.”

oziomanwughala:

“One scapegoat down…”

"Who cursed her?" Actress Yetunde Akilapa once again caught stealing

Nigerian actress Yetunde Akilapa is in the news again after she was caught stealing after breaking and entering into a lady’s apartment.

A lady on Twitter, Noor, took to her page to cry out about the incident after she got home and met Yetunde inside her house.

According to the Twitter user, Yetunde had packed all of her wigs and her gold jewellery pieces and was about to start ransacking her bag when she arrived home and caught her.

Source: Legit.ng