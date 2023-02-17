Nollywood actress Yetunde Akilapa has once again been caught stealing after breaking into a lady’s house

The lady, Noor, took to Twitter to raise the alarm as she recounted how she got home and met the actress inside

According to Noor, Yetunde was caught with a lot of master keys that enabled her to gain access just like in 2014 and 2018 when she was nabbed for similar crimes

Nigerian actress Yetunde Akilapa is in the news again after she was caught stealing after breaking and entering into a lady’s apartment.

A lady on Twitter, Noor, took to her page to cry out about the incident after she got home and met Yetunde inside her house.

According to the Twitter user, Yetunde had packed all of her wigs and her gold jewellery pieces and was about to start ransacking her bag when she arrived home and caught her.

The Twitter user wrote:

“That was how I entered my house today o and I found a woman inside my house. She had packed my wigs and all my gold, was about to start checking my bags when I entered. Thank God my neighbor was coming behind me, I’m pretty sure she’d have attacked me.”

In a subsequent post, Noor explained that Akilapa was found with so many keys in her possession after a curious netizen asked how she gained access.

Not stopping there, the lady shared an old video she found of the actress on the internet where she was also caught stealing with many keys in her possession.

How Yetunde Akilapa was caught stealing in 2013, 2014

Legit.ng had earlier reported in February 2013 that Yetunde Akilapa was caught with a bunch of master keys in Somolu area of Lagos and was arrested for stealing. She was also caught in 2014 committing the same offence.

Also in June 2018, the actress went viral after being nabbed for a similar crime after she tried to break into a house in Magodo, Shangisha. She was caught with a bag filled with master keys as she tried to gain access into the house when the occupants were not around.

Nigerians react as Yetunde Akilapa is caught stealing again in 2023

The news of the actress being caught stealing soon made the rounds and drew a series of mixed reactions from netizens. While some people claimed she was kleptomaniac, others said it was her mode of operation and called her a hardened criminal.

authentik_fitwears:

“This petty Magodo thief again? Na village people dey do this girl, nothing wey anybody won tell me.”

realanitajoseph:

“Where are her friends? she’s not ok please naaa she’s not please chai

daisygurl6:

“It ain’t ordinary.”

clare_018:

People in the comment section diagnosing kleptomania…. Do you really understand what kleptomania is?? This lady isn’t a kleptomaniac pls. For a kleptomaniac, stealing is spontaneous it is not planned, the items stolen are mostly not of value to them.”

nikky_owokoya:

“Oh chim !!!! Tot she’s repented! Nawa oooo. ipadabo yetunde”

omaa_i:

“This is not ordinary abeg......!”

folastag:

“It appears people have seen her in their homes more than we've seen her in movies…”

officialbobbyfredrick__:

“Omo who cursed her , it looks n sounds like she's under a heavy curse.”

Source: Legit.ng