A brother-in-law to Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

The Cable reports that John Abebe, the younger brother of former First Lady, late Stella Obasanjo, was sentenced to prison on Saturday, February 18, by a Lagos state special offences court in Ikeja over the forgery of a document belonging to an oil company.

Justice Mojisola Dada while delivering judgement on the matter, however, allowed an option of N50 million fine to be paid by the convict.

The judge over the matter said that the fine could only be paid within 30 days in lieu of imprisonment.

Trouble started after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned Abebe on a four-count charge bordering on forgery.

The anti-graft agency in its allegation accused the businessman of "knowingly forging November 30, 1995 letter which was written by BP Exploration Nigeria Limited to Inducon (Nigeria) Ltd."

According to the EFCC, Abebe inserted a sentence into a 2-page letter illegally.

The EFCC said Abebe added:

“Also note that the ‘Buy-Out Option’ only applies to the pre-production stage of the NPIA. The $4m buy-out is thus irrelevant from production of Oil in any of our fields.”

