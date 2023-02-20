Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh advised Nigerians ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, which is a few days away

Tonto appealed to Nigerians to vote wisely as the next eight years depends on the choice citizens make

The actress also spoke about those trying to force their preferred candidate on others on social media

A few days before the presidential election in Nigeria, scheduled for Saturday, February 25, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to charge Nigerians to vote wisely.

According to Tonto, many Nigerians do not have a conscience anymore as she appealed to citizens to vote for an individual who will lead the country well.

Tonto Dikeh advises Nigerians to vote wisely.

Source: Instagram

“Telling Nigerians to vote with their conscience is the worst thing to do because normally, WE NO GET CONSCIENCE. I WOULD RATHER SAY VOTE WISELY BECAUSE the next 8 years of your life and the growth of this great country depends on your choice,” she said.

She added:

“We aren’t so wise either but I believe that our pains, set backs, lacks and suffering should give us a little bit of wisdom.”

See her post below:

Tonto advised against forcing a preferred candidate on others in another post via her Instagram page.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post

See them below:

rae_daniel:

"No even vote wisely sef vote Peter obi."

sumptuous__barbiee:

"Some of them no get sense...how do they vote wisely? Vote Peter Obi period!!! No vote wisely becos you fit no wise.thank you."

favouritelawyer:

"I hate when someone says vote wisely…. Declare your candidate .. why r we being scared?"

gifty_ada:

"Vote wisely ke! a no trust this our wisdom ooo..Abeg vote Peter Obi, Respectfully!!"

lingeriebytemmy:

"No more vote wisely, no be everyone get sense,VOTE PETER OBI FOR PRESIDENT#laborparty."

isaac.chinwe:

"People no even wise again still ... just vote peter obi and be wise later."

Source: Legit.ng