A video clip of Hollywood star Gabrielle Union hailing Nigerian singer, Tems has stirred reactions online

In the trending viral video Hollywood superstar could be heard calling Free Your Mind crooner the Queen while Tems gushed at the praises

Tems was one of the Nigerian singers that performed at the NBA All-stars halftime show, including Burna Boy, and Rema

Famous Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union has got people talking online after a video of her hailing Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer Tems as the Queen of Afrobeat.

In the viral clip, Gabrielle Union couldn't hold back in the adulations of the super-talented Nigerian singer.

Photo credit: @datswasup

Source: Instagram

Gabrielle could repeatedly be heard saying, there is only one Tems, and she's the queen. Union noted that no one comes close.

Tems' popularity has grown to ridiculous heights in the U.S. over the last couple of years since she was featured on Wizkid's classic hit, Essence.

Afterwards, she featured on Future's 'Wait For U', which earned her a Grammy award for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

The video of Gabrielle Union hailing and bowing to Tems greatness was after the Afrobeat singer's performance at the NBA All-star Halftime show, which also saw other Nigerian artists like Rema and Burna Boy thrill the American audience to a grand show.

Watch the video of Gabrielle Union hailing Tems below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Gabrielle Union Tems

@dayoogedengbe:

"The kind grace wey tems carry ehn."

@_adorable_bee_:

" so proud of her let me not hear someone say mention one artist wizkid has helped oo, he might not have done much but he played a big role in her success today Maybe the others he tried helping no dey consistent and no sabi sing good music."

@autodealzng2:

"What’s Tems doing with this hater."

@outlandish.moe:

"Afrobeats Takeover!!"

@barbie_tee2:

"So happy for where she as gotten to,I remember ppl telling me why re u playing try me,now she is where she deserves."

@thesouvenirwhisperer_:

"Global recognition, it’s your Season Tems."

@liz_bethp1:

"Gabrielle is always a vibe."

@tosinallen:

"Naija to the world..the time is now... Nollywood wake up, NFF wakeup."

Source: Legit.ng