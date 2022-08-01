Nigerian international music sensation, Tems shared an adorable snap of herself and her mum on Instagram

The super-talented female singer's mum had trended online a while back after her 2018 reaction to a throwback advert video of a seasoning cube

The revelation got a lot of attention as people were left surprised to find out that the singer's mum was once a TV star

Nigerian international singer Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems took to Instagram to share a cute post of herself and her beautiful mum for the first time.

The vocalist's post is coming days after her mum trended online for an advert she did years ago. A netizen had shared a video of an advert by one of the seasoning companies in Nigeria on Twitter.

Temilade bumped into the video online and responded to the post, saying, "my mum". The reaction by Tems got a lot of engagement as many were left surprised that her mum was a former television star.

However, in the latest update on her social media page, the singer has released a photo of herself and her mum, captioning it, "special mommy".

See Tems post below:

Read the reactions the new photo stirred:

@cosmicgroovy

"Beautiful Twins ❤️"

@quteboiraph

"Always my favorite from look look baby❤️ love your voice ❤️❤️"

@el_nigeriano_oficial

"My mother in-law "

@journeywithcourt

"Nothing like a mother's love."

@faith_vincent_

"Thanks for giving us tems"

@davi.dchristian32

"Much love... only the family ❤️"

Singer Tems reveals mother was the one in popular 90s advert in old tweets

Legit.ng recalls that the family of internationally recognised Nigerian singer Tems was the topic of discussion on social media after her old tweets resurfaced.

It all started with a tweet posted in 2017 by one Dr_Yazzy. The young man had shared a video of an old Royco advert from the 90s as he noted that people who remember it should be married by now.

Tems later replied to the post in 2018 and noted that it was her mother in the popular advertisement.

