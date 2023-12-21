Nigerian clergyman Pastor Paul Adefarasin has been trending online after multiple eyewitnesses called him out

The cleric has been accused of attacking a Danfo bus and its passengers after it was alleged that his G-Wagon was bashed by the commercial vehicle

According to some eyewitnesses, the commercial vehicle didn't notably cause any significant damage to Pastor Adefarasin's car

Famous Nigerian clergyman and founder of the ministry House of a Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has sparked a major public outrage with how he recently reacted during a public spat between him and a commercial bus along the Lekki Phase 1 expressway.

According to some eyewitness accounts, Pastor Adefarasin's G-Wagon SUV was brushed by a commercial bus amidst a nasty traffic jam.

The cleric is alleged to have jumped down from his SUV, excessively infuriated as he launched an attack on the Danfo, smashing its windows with shattered glass all over.

It is alleged that Pastor Adefarasin's actions left many of the passengers on board injured and bleeding.

Video of Pastor Adefarasin's PA trying to calm things down emerges

Some eyewitnesses who narrated the incident online noted that it all happened so fast that they could not capture the cleric while he was in the act.

However, a clip of the pastor's assistant staying back to calm the situation after Adefarasin left the scene has now emerged online to confirm that the allegations were true.

These recent allegations are weeks after Pastor Adefarasin's annual praise and worship convention was viciously criticised online. Over the last 12 months, his political commentaries have been at the centre of several conversations.

See video of Pastor Adefarasin's PA trying to diffuse the situation below:

Here are some of the eyewitnesses' accounts of the incident below:

Reactions trail the report of Pastor Adefarasin attacking a Danfo bus

See how netizens reacted to the allegations levelled against Pastor Adefarasin:

@lloydgiggs:

"It's normal for him to get angry as a human. Him smashing the bus glass, knowing fully well that passengers were inside, that was way too extreme."

@ayosongz:

"As a car owner in Lagos, these Danfo drivers I’ll frustrate the shiit out of you. Pastor is human as well. if it was a random person, it wouldn’t make the news. So get over yourselves abeg."

@casandragyanggyang:

"So where is Pst Paul in the video? Abeg Pst Paul is not The Holly spirit, he can be provoked as well."

@officialmrcharlez:

"I’m sure his church members are inside the bus and will still go to his church on Sunday to call him Daddy."

@queenof_shebaa:

"Anger is of the dev!l."

@patrick_omoh:

"Lol. Una go dey worship pastors up and down. If person talk Una go say touch not my anointed. Una go say he is a man of God. But the moment man of God mess up, you guys will start saying he is human. Religious people are expert in shifting goal post."

@ben4ster:

"I am not defending anyone but if you drive in Lagos and have never encountered all this craze people called danfo drivers you won't understand."

@ijeoma_nthnl:

"This man with his anger issues."

Pastor Adefarasin speaks about the 2023 presidential tribunal

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Pastor Adefarasin was the centre of several conversations online after he addressed the verdict of the last presidential tribunal.

Pastor Adefarasin captioned his post in the viral sermon, noting that it was time for Nigerians to move on.

The cleric stated that it was time for people to let go of the past and not allow the past to consume them and hinder them from progressing to the future.

