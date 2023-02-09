Popular Nigerian British rapper Tion Wayne recently announced his desire to move back to the country

Tion Wayne, who has Nigerian roots, in a social media post, however, stressed that it was temporary relocation

His decision to move to Nigeria has stirred reactions, with many warning the rapper about the current situation in the country

Popular Nigerian-British rapper Dennis Junior Odunwo, known as Tion Wayne, trended on social media after announcing his decision to relocate to the country temporarily.

Tion Wayne made this known in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, as he wrote:

"Moving to Nigeria for a bit."

Netizens warn Tion Wayne over decision to return to Nigeria

A number of netizens, especially those from Nigeria, took to Tion Wayne's comment section to warn him against making such a decision at this time considering the country's current situation bordering on Fuel scarcity, Naira scarcity, election, among others.

marvet:

"Fuel and cash nor Dey ooo."

king_koxman:

"ATM no dey work. Stay there."

taribufara:

"Now wey country don hard????

xyzreddington:

"Welcome to the struggle bro better come prepared Nigeria is a tough place at the moment."

yaboaito:

"Not the right time bro aran Kan everybody wait till after election or December."

1djpowerplay:

"It is the voice of your village people whispering to you, don’t give in."

view_sammy:

"Make sure u bring ur own ATM sha."

tipsycole:

"I hope it’s ajegunle and not island as usual."

oduxology:

"congratulations Here's the best place to live on earth...sa get money."

adesojiminkail:

"Not at this time bro, don’t do it. I will inform you when the storm is over."

thonia_aroh:

"You go queue for access bank your accent go disappear."

