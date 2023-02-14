While Valentine’s Day is an important day for lovers, Nigerians seem to take the special occasion more seriously than others

On February 14, 2023, many netizens were left looking on in awe at the display of lovers on Valentine’s Day

Nigerian celebrities were not left out as many of them tried to outdo each other with their methods of showing love to their partners

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Another Valentine’s Day has come around and the Nigerian social media space has been buzzing with beautiful displays of love from lovers.

Celebrities were not left out and a number of them made sure to mark the milestone occasion in a special way that had fans asking ‘God when’.

A number of people had assumed that Valentine in Nigeria would be a boring affair owing to the upcoming presidential election and economic troubles. However, many people proved that they are willing to spend money on the people who matter to them.

Lovely photos and videos of how some Nigerian celebrity couples celebrated Valentine's Day. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @portablebaeby, @rosymeurer, @tonyelumelu

Source: Instagram

Some Nigerian celebrities celebrated Valentine by penning down sweet messages to their partners while others showered them with beautiful and expensive gifts that left their fans drooling. Also, there were some stars who marked Vals day by travelling out to choice destinations.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the Nigerian celebrities who took social media by storm on Valentine’s Day.

1. Obi Cubana:

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, proved to be a confirmed loverboy after he surprised his wife, Lush Eby with 300 fresh red and white roses on Valentine’s Day, designer perfumes and other luxury items.

2. Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz:

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Adekaz, made it a point to begin tensioning their fans even before Valentine’s Day arrived. They both jetted out to the beautiful island of Maldives and posted a series of photos and videos of their fun moments.

3.Omoni Oboli and Nnamdi Oboli:

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli was celebrated by her husband Nnamdi, in a special way. He penned down a beautiful note to her and noted that it was their 23rd Valentine’s Day celebration together as a couple.

4. Portable:

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, made his wife, Omobewaji, a very happy woman on Valentine’s Day. Despite his hard-looking exterior, the Zazu Zeh crooner proved to be a lover by by showering his woman with gifts including new hair, a brand new iPhone, a teddy bear and more.

5. Tony Elumelu:

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, also celebrated his wife on Valentine’s Day by taking a trip down memory lane. He shared a throwback photo of them as young lovers and accompanied it with a sweet caption.

6. Simi and Adekunle Gold:

Celebrity couple Simi and Adekunle Gold were also not left out of the show of love on Valentine’s Day. AG Baby as he is also called gifted Simi a beautiful cake, chocolates, jewellery and more. The video of Simi’s Val gifts had many fans drooling over their relationship.

7.Nkechi Blessing Sunday:

Actress Nkechi Blessing and her younger boyfriend flew out to Zanzibar for Valentine's Day. Interestingly, February 14 also happens to be the actress’ birthday and the fancy trip also doubled as a birthday treat.

8. Regina Daniels:

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and wife of billionaire, Ned Nwoko, made sure they were not left out of the celebration. Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of two posted lovely photos of herself to mark the day of love.

9. Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill:

Nigerian celebrity couple, Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill, proved to fans that they have a strong bond seeing as they continued to bombard them with beautiful Valentine’s Day photos.

10. DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor:

Billionaire’s daughter DJ Cuppy and her partner, Ryan Taylor, made sure to remind fans that they are very much in love on Valentine’s Day. Ryan sent Cuppy a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers and accompanied it with a sweet note where he called her his soon-to-be wife.

While these are only a few of the Nigerian celebrities who went all out on Valentine’s Day, they all made sure to show their fans that love is a beautiful thing especially with the right partner. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Adesua Etomi's Valentine's Day message to Banky W gets fans talking

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi have joined in the Valentine’s Day fun to the joy of fans.

February 14, 2023, just like Valentine’s Day in previous years, came with a lot of pomp and excitement for couples as they shared a part of their love on social media.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi were not left out seeing as the actress took to her Twitter page to gush over her man.

Source: Legit.ng