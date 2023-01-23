Global Afrobeats star Wizkid’s manager and partner, Jada P, has come online to make her desires known

The mother of two first stated her desire to have everything she ever prayed for before going on to make a list of things

Jada P’s wish list came with a determinant factor of age, which made netizens react differently to her statement

Jada Pollock, the manager and third baby mama of award-winning singer Wizkid, has revealed the list of things she desires in life.

The singer’s manager first explained how she hoped to get all the things she had ever prayed for.

Following her first statement on Twitter, Jada further released a list of things one is supposed to have at a certain age, which aligned with her first statement.

In Jada’s words:

"Once you hit a certain age, all you really want is God, money, family, stability, and peace."

Netizens react to Jada P’s wish list

@Agboruth11:

"I thought you have it all. You are beautiful. You are dating Wizkid. You are rich. You have kids.What else are you praying for? God has already answered you."

Fawas Chase:

"Tell your boyfriend to release good album. I can’t even differentiate sleeping pills and his last album."

kylee Gee:

"This you tweet just made me realize u are a human a you can never be satisfied in this life."

Time Traveller ⏱:

"She talking about the I guess. Take note Wiz."

Duchess®™:

"You couldn’t have said it any better. This is just the gospel truth! God bless and guide you always Jada ."

