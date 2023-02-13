Global Afrobeats legend Burna Boy bounced back after his two Grammy losses to hit the studio and inform his fans and followers of the progress

The Grammy winner took to his Instagram story channel to share a photo of himself in a studio session with a white man who is thought to be a record producer.

Fans and music lovers showed their concern with the latest information the singer shared as they anticipated what was to come

Highly valued Nigerian Afrobetas star Burna Boy has made his first online post days after he lost in the two categories, Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album that he was nominated for at the Grammys.

Fans of the global superstar have eagerly waited to know what his reaction would be after the losses.

Burna Boy goes back to the studio after Grammy losses



The Ye crooner took to his Instagram channel to share a picture of himself in a music studio with the date inscription "11/22."

While many are yet to know if it’s an album or a single hit track, all that can be said at the moment is that the Grammy Award-winning star is doing some work to get his fans back on their feet again.

See the post below

Social media users react to Odogwu’s new post

skelewutv:

"This one he go add plenty pepper. E get why."

chrysofficial:

"Another Grammy nomination songs loading…"

bunmidagiantgram:

"Highest in the Game ."

able_sentinelz:

"Nothing but bangers."

francisco_dinatali007:

" He don dey cook Ununu!"

deborah.hounton:

"Now most artist will start singing in the America language, that is also one of the many things pushing Tems she no dey singing pidgin or local language they cam understand her song."

