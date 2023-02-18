The footballing world has been grieving all day after it was confirmed that Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu is dead

Famous Nigerian skit maker Dr Craze is one of the many Nigerians that has taken to social media to react to Christian Atsu's passing after the horrible Earthquake disaster in Turkey

Craze Clown revealed in a tweet shared on Twitter that Christian took over the responsibility of paying his schools since 2015 after his dad passed away

An emotional post shared online by famous Nigerian comedian and skit maker Emmanuel Iwueke, better known as Dr Craze or Craze Clown, has stirred reactions online as he mourns his benefactor, Christian Atsu.

Christian Atsu is a Ghanaian footballer that was recently confirmed to have passed away by his agent and the Turkish government.

He is one of the thousands of victims of the horrible earthquake disaster that hit Turkey and Syria some days back.

Atsu was confirmed dead today, February 18, 2023. And many have taken to social media to mourn him; one of such person is the famous Nigerian comedian Craze Clown.

"Christian has been supporting me since 2015, he paid my school fees till I graduated" - Craze Clown

Earlier today, the Nigerian skit maker Craze Clown shared a heartfelt message on his social media page. Dr Craze revealed how Christian Atsu had supported him since 2015 after his dad died.

Craze further revealed that Atsu took up the responsibility of paying his school fees till he graduated from university in Ukraine.

The comedian shared a screenshot of Atsu's message, promising to help him through school and get him a job.

See Craze Clown's post mourning Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu:

See how he reacted to Craze Clown's post mourning his friend Christian Atsu

@Emiearth:

"This is the memory we should have. A fine gentleman. Its well. ."

@ill_nojie:

"I no cry again. I’m happy he left a legacy. If he could see someone as big as Dr craze through, man I’m satisfied. Angels do not necessarily live too long."

@AjeboDanny:

"This is so heart breaking."

@officialcheta92:

"This is really painful. In life just be good."

@CarefreeYouth:

"Wish I still had the DM he sent to me. He was always around offering support to me through my rough days. I’ll never forget how much he helped me. Thank you Christian "

@Mawunya_:

"May God accept his soul amen. Christian Atsu was indeed an honorable man. Rest In Peace."

@Alexndace:

"I’ll carry this with me for the rest of the day. Because it’s his RIP posts I’m seeing all over my IG TL. What a guy!"

