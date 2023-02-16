The tragic death of South African rapper AKA has generated reactions all over the world

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy was not on good terms with the late superstar, and his death has thrown him into despair

Burna lamented over how he would live in regret for not making peace with AKA before his death

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has finally reacted to the death of South African rapper, AKA, on social media.

Recall that Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA was shot dead by unknown men on February 10, 2023, in Durban, South Africa.

Burna Boy regrets strained relationship with late AKA Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@akaworldwide

In another post, the singer regretted his strained relationship with the late rapper and noted that he wished it did not end the way it did.

The African Giant, clearly heartbroken, added that AKA's death is another regret he has to leave.

Burna Boy wrote:

"I wish it didn't end like this. Another regret I gotta live with."

Netizens react to Burna's post

baba_alhaji001:

"Long live GOAT OF AFROBEAT BURNA BOY."

escalane_709xx3:

"E didn't matter if he had blinky on him, dude got it from the back."

m6damasterpiece:

"Mehn make I call people wey I Dey vex for ahbeg."

_listodntbeg_:

"Burna always reacts diff!"

deejaystainless:

"Sure say no be burna kill am lol"

if3eanyi:

"Life man. That AKA death was the height of wickedness. You could tell they were just out to get him nothing more. Sad."

Source: Legit.ng