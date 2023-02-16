A young man went viral on TikTok after he couldn't afford to buy his girlfriend fancy hair and settled for plain weaves

Shortly after, Nigerian singer Skiibii saw the post and sent the young man N400k to get his lover human hair

In an update, the young man showed off his lover and her hair and revealed that he invested the N400k in his girlfriend's business, and the profit realized was used to buy her the hair

A young man's dream for his girlfriend came true after Nigerian singer Skiibii gave him N400k to buy her human hair.

The man had earlier taken to social media with a post where he promised to buy his woman expensive hair and begged her to manage what he could afford.

Man who got money from Skiibii shows off lover's hair Photo credit: @skiibii/@gossipmilltv

After Skiibii saw the post and sent the money to him, the young man hit social media again with an update.

Showing off his girlfriend with beautiful hair on her head, he revealed that the N400k Skiibii gave him was invested in his girlfriend's business.

After five months, he finally bought her the hair in the video with the profit realized.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

deeinspirez:

"The other gender will say they dont want a guy that doesn’t have money and they cant boast of a 100k to their name‍"

lardner2311:

"Na Thunder go scatter you and that your relationship "

official_big_iyare47:

"# They go soon take this girl from your hand oh "

prince_tgb:

"Make I hear say u no marry this girl! I will personally ridicule you."

00efizzy:

"U dey cast your gf for who go collect am from you u dey do yur self."

mulla02xxi:

" this guy you just dey hustle for another person."

nasty_bigsmoke:

"Lol, this relationship no go last 6 more months, see the girl done Dey shake bre*ast for Instagram as them buy hair for am."

sharpedgesphc:

"This babe don Dey fine oo, remove her from internet fast oo, for you own good remove her from this internet….. men eye don Dey enter."

wf_seriki_:

"If una dun break up make unah update us too o."

