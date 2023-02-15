Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwokoturned into a mushy soft guy as the actress pledged loyalty to him with a song

Regina jumped on the Who's Your Guy challenge and, in the car with her husband, sang for him in the cute video sighted online

While some netizens gushed over the sweet video, others had varying opinions, mostly about the actress' marriage

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked reactions on social media with a cute video she made with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress in the viral video was seen in the car in transit with her billionaire husband, pledging to be by his side as his 'guy' forever.

Regina Daniels sings for hubby in viral video Photo credit: @regina.daniels/@famousblogng

Source: Instagram

The actress pledge is her recreation of the viral Who's Your Guy challenge, a trending song by Spyro.

As Regina sang the song's lyrics, assuring the father of her sons, the billionaire laughed, blushed hard, and even gave her a thumbs up.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

doris.nsoedohazulike:

"May poverty of the mind not us marry our ancestors!"

mz_chibugo:

"I love how she makes him feel so young… Na only Regina fit give me relationship advice wey I go take walahi."

_iamsheila__:

"The man did not understand what was going on,until he heard the beans and rice part,den he nodded make Una carry on Mr and Mrs billionaire."

bm_mundo:

"All I can say is money is good sha "

damilola.a_:

"Lol even me no go leave ! Ride on Regina baby."

iam_katchi:

"But you’re not his only guy sha"

nic_okolo:

"Old people and giving thumbs up "

poshscarlet:

"Remove the money fes lets check something "

i_am_vickthor:

"How’s it only you if he got multiple wives?….wrong song hun "

Regina Daniels and hubby spend Val’s Day with students in Delta state

Fans and social media observers looking forward to romantic Valentine’s Day content from Nollywood’s Regina Daniels got something entirely different.

The mother of two shared a video on Instagram showing how she spent the day with her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, who is vying for political office.

Regina joined her husband on his campaign trail to the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-ukwu, and it was indeed a fun time.

Source: Legit.ng