Nigerian rapper Seyi Vibez and American rapper NBA Youngboy trended online after a Twitter user spotted their similar tattoos

The music stars both have large Arabic letterings on a portion of their shoulders and netizens couldn’t help but wonder what the words mean

Some Muslims on social media suggested that the tattoo means Allah in Arabic and many expressed their reservations

A curious Twitter user, @cforchampion, recently shared pictures of indigenous Nigerian rapper Seyi Vibez and US rapper NBA Youngboy, who happen to have similar tattoos.

The Twitter user pointed out the tattoos that also seem to occupy the same positions on the music stars' bodies.

Similar Arabic tattoos were spotted on Seyi Vibez and American rapper NBA Youngboy. Photo: @seyivibez/@nbayoungboy.16x

Source: Instagram

The photos shared captured bold Arabic letterings drawn on the shoulders of the rap musicians.

Check out the pictures below:

Social media users react

nawa4thiscomment said:

"I don’t know, but I am sure it’s Seyi Vibes that copied the tattoo."

kcbarrio said:

"Copy boy after copying asake him still copy NBA Y.boy ."

hairtools_byoa said:

"It’s means Allah “God."

iam_queensapphire said:

"That's not the only tatt they have in common.Guess Seyi Vibes is obsessed with the NBA guy."

badsince004 said:

"He even copied the Jordan logo."

vitameen_b said:

"That’s a wrong tattoo to be on the body, same body wey dey enter toilet enter bathroom I love Seyi but that tattoo is a no my bro has it too but he no Dey gree hear correction."

tentacion_10102 said:

"I dey sure say nba copy am from seyi."

al_abujawiy said:

"It means Allah !! And it’s absolutely not making sense atall because it’s more of an abuse to the Islamic religion..we are not fighting for Allah.. but it’s just that what is prohibited is actually prohibited … tattooing in Islam is prohibited talk more of tattooing Allah’s name on your chest or any part of your body…it’s against the Islamic ethics and morals."

