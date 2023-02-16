Wizkid’s close associate Godson has caused a stir on social media after he called out Don Jazzy’s brother and singer D’Prince

Godson, in his statement, accused D’Prince of hating on Tiwa Savage and Wizkid as he vowed to expose him

Godson’s allegations have left many netizens talking on social media as many wondered what could have gone wrong

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Drama seems to be on the way between Nigerian music star Wizkid’s associate, Uyi Godson and Don Jazzy’s brother and singer D’ Prince.

This comes as Godson took to his Instastory on Wednesday, February 15, to accuse D’Prince of hating on Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

Godson claims D'Prince should stop hating on Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. Credit: @godson45 @wizkidayo @dprincemavin

Source: Instagram

Godson also boldly tagged D’Prince and told him the hate on the music stars must end this year else he would expose him.

Wizkid’s associate, also called D’Prince, who is the owner of Jonzing label, managing singers Ruger and Rema, to stop feeding his artiste with hate.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A part of his statement read:

“@dprincemavin hating on wiz and Tiwa has to stop in 2023 when you are sober I will expose YOU and stop feeding ur artist with hating mentality.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Godson's allegations

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

newtonice_12:

"Funny part is that una nor even know waiting they happen oh ,.. una go just wan defend nonsense ,.. wait for full details before you start commenting."

official_thru:

"Make this one try sleep or e focus on en career leave El Jefe ooo...."

burna.boy.news:

"Did he say you are cancelled lol ."

_bigspence:

"Wizkid house boy wey dey buy wed for am don dey cancel people."

___matino:

"See who they cancel person ? All this ones just get money them no wise."

hazemann9999:

"This guy eh d way him dey ginger self ehh na u dey give m crack?"

Godson react to Carter Efe's Machala song

Legit.ng reported that while Carter Efe's song, Machala received positive reviews around Nigeria, it turned out not many were a fan of the song - including Wizkid's close pal, Godson.

Identified on Instagram as @godson45, Uyi took to his Instagram live to share his feelings about the song, and he held nothing back.

Questioning the lyrics of the song and why it was receiving so much attention, he said:

“Nigerians love listening to nonsense music that can’t cross over, what is, I Dey do like Machala.”

Source: Legit.ng