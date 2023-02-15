BBNaija reality star Hermes also joined in this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration as he flaunted his girlfriend

Hermes revealed he didn’t share any posts about his girlfriend after he left the reality show because he believed she could make a name for herself without him

Many of Hermes’ colleagues, fans and followers have taken to his comment section to share different reactions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Hermes Iyele has caused a stir on social media after he shared Valentine's pictures of him and his girlfriend Blessing Offiong.

Hermes, who revealed during his stay in the BBNaija house back in 2022 that he has two girlfriends revealed he didn’t flaunt Blessing on his social media timeline because he felt she was superstar material and didn’t need to be attached to him before she could make a name for her self.

Hermes described his girlfriend as superstar material. Credit: @hermesiyele

Sharing the pictures, Hermes wrote in his caption:

“Is it too late to drop this? I Haven’t posted @kelly_offiong since I got out big brother’s house because I strongly believe she’s super star material and I didn’t want her narrative tethered to me based on “girlfriend of a celeb”. I’d rather she’s known for all the great things I know her to be capable of. Nonetheless happy Valentine’s Day lovers.”

See the post below:

Netizens react to pictures of Hermes with girlfriend

See some of their comments below:

official_leczy:

"He Be Like The Rest Of Us Na Bricklayer."

kaylahoniwo:

"My lovessss."

sirkess_official:

"Pre wedding photos don drop o."

onyemelukwechidimma:

"Oyibo wey show us yesterday, today na this one. Nawaooo."

bluechic_apparael:

"Haa what about the other girl, make fyt no start ooo."

beauty_andrew24:

"With all due respect Please you’re confusing me. She or oyibo lady? Because I’m confused."

djbobbyzee01:

"You get babe home & away enjoyment go kee u."

t20luxury:

"Are you sure she’s not your twin sister?"

Hermes clears the air on relationship with Allysyn

Hermes caused a buzz on social media after he revealed that he was not friends with benefits with Allysyn.

Taking to his Twitter page, the controversial housemate urged people to take note of his announcement as he is just friends with his colleague.

Hermes' disclaimer took many by surprise as fans assumed he and Allysyn would come out to become an item after their chemistry in the house.

