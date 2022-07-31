Uyi Godson, one of singer Wizkid's close associates, has taken to social media to share his thoughts about Carter Efe's Machala song

In an Instagram live video, Godson tagged the song dedicated to Wizkid as 'rubbish' music that cannot cross over

Several internet users, including fans of Wizkid, have reacted to his comments, with many people taking him as a hater

While comedian Carter Efe's song, Machala, is receiving positive reviews around Nigeria, it appears not everyone is a fan of the song - including Wizkid's close pal.

Fans have tagged Godson a hater. Credit: @godson45, @carterefe

Source: Instagram

Identified on Instagram as @godson45, Uyi took to his Instagram live to share his feelings about the song and he held nothing back.

Questioning the lyrics of the song and why it was receiving so much attention, he said:

“Nigerians love listening to nonsense music that can’t cross over, what is, I Dey do like Machala.”

Social media users put Godson on blast

While Godson may have been keeping it real about what he thought of the song, many people came for him, with some accusing him of being a hater.

Check out some comments below:

capitalmrjosh:

"Format. This will make more people go listen to the song… "

pinzle_ceo:

"This guy should calm Tf down he’s showing love to a legend wetin you don do to show us say you love wizkid I dey unfollow him now sef"

prankhottie:

"Can we rest ?? That music sweet abeg."

mdslim_fresh:

"So you be expecting him to sing like Burna boy or what, dude is just a comedian. Stop the h*te bro ✌"

m3lvin.szn:

"Hater lmao, the song don blow pass him career."

ismikeberry:

"You nor even fit appreciate the guy na wa oo "

_boring_introvert:

"Y’all should hold your breath and stop hating on the song"

Watch the video below:

