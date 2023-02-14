Popular Nigerian music producer and socialite Don Jazzy could not have the regular social media timeline when he was forced to air his mind

The Afrobeats mogul demanded to know why Nigerians must have a photo session for every event or season in the society

Although Don stated in his viral video that he was not trying to hate, netizens had different takes on him

Popular African music producer and socialite Don Jazzy must have had enough of the red and white pictures popping up on his timeline when he laid out his vent.

The Afrobeats music mogul demanded to know why Nigerians have photo sessions to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Pictures of Don Jazzy Credit: @don_jazzy

Source: Instagram

Don hinted that his people always like to do photoshoots for everything, including pregnancy, bridal showers, birthdays, and all.

See the video below

Netizens react to Don Jazzy’s video

peruzzi_vibes:

"People wey don mad finish "

angelaeguavoen:

"E tire me o. Me and mine association them."

askdamz:

"Wait sir, let me ask Riri ‍♀."

nnamdiiobi:

"No come spoil business for us photographers o. "

mimiliciousgold:

"Them wan pepper me wey Single….. las Las all these Valentine’s gift wouldn’t matter in Heaven."

bankablepremiumhair:

"Don just dey hate no us give Rihanna second belle oooo."

mimiliciousgold:

sarah_hugandsurprises:

"Is still Dey pain me for them…person like us way no get love Na small things like this they pain us to the bone marrow."

Don Jazzy gives reasons why he is still single

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that one of Nigeria's most successful music producers and owner of Mavin Records label, Don Jazzy, has sparked reactions online with a skit he shared about his relationship life.

The singer noted in the skit that he is still single even though he is almost 40 because he doesn't want to get played and go through the same thing that happened to him before again.

About a year ago, Legit.ng recalls that Don Jazzy had taken to social media for the first time to reveal that he was once married before and also gave reasons why the marriage crashed.

Source: Legit.ng