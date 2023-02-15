Top Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and billionaire’s daughter Temi Otedola were among couples who "tensioned" fans on Valentine’s Day

Taking to his official Instagram page, Mr Eazi posted a video of him and Temi sharing a steamy kiss inside a dark pool

The video raised a series of interesting reactions from fans as many of them dropped funny comments

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Popular Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and his fiancee, Temi Otedola, caused a buzz on Valentine’s Day over how they marked the occasion.

February 14 was a very tough day for singles on social media as they continued to witness the display of love from couples.

Mr Eazi and Temi were not left out, and they got many netizens asking, 'God when' over their public display of affection.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola celebrated Valentine's Day with a steamy kiss. Photos: @mreazi, @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Legalize crooner shared a video of himself with his fiancee, Temi, inside a swimming pool.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The pool area was dimly lit and gave the whole setting a romantic feel. In the video, the celebrity couple shared a steamy kiss as they turned away from the camera. The video was posted online without a caption.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola share steamy kiss on Valentine’s Day

Several social media users were touched by the display of affection between the celebrity couple, but many of them protested the dim light and wanted to see more of them. Others, however, asked God when their own would come. Read some of the comments below:

amarakanu:

“Who dey off light na?”

ubifranklinofficial:

“No wahala o.”

sherriesilver:

“My innocent eyes are burning.”

ladyq237:

“God help me survive this day it’s almost ending.”

iamyetundebakare:

“Who come off light the video no clear.”

cupcakee09:

“Na today this single life pain me pass.”

thowbie_makeovers:

“They cannot praise God???”

officialmeri_madeinheaven:

“Can’t be moved….. e go reach everybody one day, as we no see val do this year we move till next year.”

ndukwu_nwanyinma:

“The engagement don too long na no be say Dem dey find money to wed.”

confidence2289:

“They should marry already. 6yrs no be beans na.”

Davido's fans storm the streets on Valentine's Day to share food and drinks

Top Nigerian singer, Davido's fans made sure to celebrate Valentine's Day with the less privileged on the streets.

A group of young ladies took to the streets to give out food and drinks on the day of love as they made the beggars and children happy.

The video of their beautiful display warmed many hearts after it went viral on social media.

Source: Legit.ng