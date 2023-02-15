Popular Nigerian Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji was intentional about celebrating his wife on a day set aside by and for Christians

The Muslim celebrity who has been away with his beloved Bimpe in the United States lavished his queen with gifts and attention on Valentine’s Day

The beautiful moments between the celebrity lovebirds shared on social media got netizens divided in their reactions as they questioned the actor’s faith

Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji didn’t allow his religion to barricade him from celebrating his marital love on Valentine’s Day.

The known Muslim actor intentionally reaffirmed his love for his beloved spouse Adebimpe Oyebade when he took to Instagram to display all he bought for her.

Nollywood's Lateef Adedimeji lavishes wife Adebimpe Oyebade on Valentine's day

Source: Instagram

Lateef expressed how much his woman meant to him, and promised to love and appreciate her forever.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to the sweetest girl, my girl. You deserve to be celebrated every day. I love you, baby. Thank you for all you do for us. Just know that I will do this with you again, again and again. Forever my favorite girl."

See the post below

Social media users react

iam_tolu04:

"But I think say Muslim no day celibate Val because every day is for our woman... Abdul Lateef or maybe you are just a social media Muslim."

akubanevent:

"I thought you are Muslim. "

atm_annobiy:

"Opporr customized wristwatch wahala for who no get Obim for this Val oo."

mroropo:

"MAKE ONA DEY TRY CALM DOWN BIKO BCOS OF WE WEY NO GET VAL I FIT POUR ONA WATER KINI GAN SEF."

mojirayo_ashatokun:

"My faves things I love to see❤️❤️ together forever inshallah. "

its_lolaxo:

"Na today this thing they call love pain me pass."

glitterstouch_makeovers:

"Awon fav mi olorire❤️."

tholardesserts_n_more:

"Does religion goes with valentine again. "

tolatee007:

"God will bless ur home with plenty of children In Jesus Name."

