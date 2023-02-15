Singer Fiokee has shared lovely moments from this year’s Sound City Awards as he posed for the camera with several celebrities

Fiokee shared different pictures, including a video of him with Shanty Town cast Ini Edo, Mercy Eke and Chidi Mokeme

The singer, however, added a caption which stirred reactions from some of his colleagues as well as his fans and followers

Talented singer and guitarist Fiokee was one of the many celebrities who stormed this year’s Sound City Award, which took place on February 11.

To keep his fans entertained and updated about the event, Fiokee, who bonded with several celebrities shared pictures as well as videos.

Fiokee posed for pictures with Ini Edo and Mercy Eke. Credit: @fiokee

Source: Instagram

The singer was spotted with Shanty Town cast Ini Edo, Mercy Eke and Chidi Mokeme as he posed for the camera with them.

Sharing the lovely moment, Fiokee added a caption that read:

“My hands are full of blessings.”

See the post he shared, including a video:

Netizens react to Fiokee’s caption

Many of the singer’s fans reacted differently to his caption, as many read meanings to it. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

deeyassobeatz:

"Blessings left and right."

kingofhairss:

"Boss make I hold ONE naaa."

adaobi_007:

"@fiokee the ladies man."

iam__olaa

"Swears blessings left and right."

dbeathyness:

"Man of God see me after the service."

ebiscosugar:

"Your left hand hold Flated fifth why ur right hand de hold mi Major ."

prefeleb:

"Blessed among women."

abokiiiiiii:

"God wey bless you go bless me too."

okeyprof:

"ODI ok , Brotherly your hands are full."

ajibola_bob:

"Mercy and Ini’s waists na blessings."

iamdacoza:

"Oya pose...I'm available baby choose."

Source: Legit.ng