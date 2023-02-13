The relationship brewing between Nigeria’s fast-rising star Rema and the country’s upcoming street pop act Seyi Vibez has continued to amaze fans

The Mavin’s hotshot Rema was seen as the only one standing in his role during Seyi Vibez’ stage display at the Soundcity music award

Videos of Rema passionately looking at his friend and colleague on stage caught the attention of netizens, who reacted differently

The Soundcity Music Awards, held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, was a star-studded event that witnessed a good range of the country’s favorite celebrities in attendance.

One of the moments from the music awards event that caught the attention of netizens was how Afrobeats raver Rema gave an ovation to his industry friend and colleague Seyi Vibez during his performance.

Videos circulating the internet showed Rema standing alone during Seyi Vibez’ performance at the Soundcity Music Awards, surrounded by his seated fellow Mavin signees and other attendees.

Social media users react

babtune_mania0147:

"This guy love Seyi honestly"

bonte_vibezz:

"This boy ehnnn just Dey observe…in case he sees one or two to pick and add to his performance…na why e get Burna wiz and David vibes all together…but all those other ones wey sit down no fit understand."

iamwobepc:

"Akoi fans, Many many inspirations."

loseyi1of1:

"International feeling street vibes."

blaqmayor04:

"I don watch am more than 5times still counting."

jedidiah_edino:

"Mavin family sitting together."

choco_yankee:

"How are people really enjoying this song . As developed as we are musically, person still dey run off beat."

m_emperor.1:

"Seyii."

Reactions as Seyi Vibez and Rema both use each other’s photo as DP

Nigerian Afrobearts fever Rema and his upcoming colleague Seyi Vibez got all the attention they needed days back.

The Dumebi breakout star took to Twitter to use a picture of Seyi Vibez as his display picture on the Bird app, which was greeted by a similar gesture from street-pop act.

Netizens reacted to the simultaneous picture event that happened between the two musicians as they tried to guess the intentions behind their actions.

