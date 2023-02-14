Nigerian actress, Iheme Nancy, recently took to social media to gush over how her friend, Mercy Eke, made Valentine’s Day special

The BBNaija reality star had sent the movie star N1 million to celebrate the day of love and she shared a screenshot of the alert online

The photo spread on social media and many fans had a lot of interesting things to say as they prayed for rich friends

BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, recently showed love to her friend and Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy, on Valentine’s Day.

February 14 has been famed for being the special day for lovers but Mercy also showed that friends can also be celebrated on Valentine’s Day.

Iheme Nancy took to her official Instagram page to share a screenshot of the credit alert she received from Mercy on the special occasion.

Mercy Eke gifts Iheme Nancy N1 million on Valentine's Day, fans react. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @ihemenancy

Mercy had sent the actress N1 million as a Valentine’s Day gift and Nancy could not hide her excitement.

The actress accompanied the alert screenshot with a short note where she gushed about Mercy being one of her rich friends that she loves so much.

She wrote:

“I have rich friends and Lambo is one of them… I love you so much.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Mercy Eke sends N1 million to Iheme Nancy on Valentine’s Day

The beautiful show of love between Mercy and Nancy left many fans gushing on social media. Read some of their comments below:

stackchyna__:

"I need to start looking for rich friends"

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"My own friends dey give me peace of mind ,I don't have to look over my shoulders with them e remain money, God bless them "

zee_blacc:

"Rich friends should locate me this year o"

__wendyrose:

"God put me in the midst of friends like me ☺️"

ksolo_hitz:

"I can’t be pressured by Valentine celebrants "

chi_slyvia2167:

"u sure say no be borrow me be this. "

bjebonybaby1:

"Believe what u see at ur own risk"

