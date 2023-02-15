Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s fans made sure to show love on Valentine’s Day to the people on the streets

Some of the singer’s top fans took to the streets with food and drinks for the less privileged people

The video of their kind gesture made the rounds on social media and melted a lot of hearts, as netizens reacted

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to have started a movement of being generous among his fans.

On February 14, 2023, Valentine’s Day, some of his fans took to the streets of Lagos to show love to the less fortunate.

Davido’s fans made sure to mark the day of love on his behalf by storming the streets to share food, drinks and more to other Nigerians, mostly beggars and young children.

Davido's fans celebrate Valentine's Day on the streets. Photos: @davidodailyshow

Source: Instagram

It is no news that the 30BG boss made generosity his watchword and his fans took his mantra, ‘We Rise By Lifting Others’ to heart.

In the video posted on one of the singer’s fan pages, a group of girls and a guy all rocked t-shirts to show that they were part of the 30BG fanbase and also decorated their car with a Valentine’s Day banner that had Davido’s face boldly displayed on it.

The people on the streets no doubt enjoyed the show of love from the singer’s fans and they were seen smiling happily while collecting their food and drinks.

See the heartwarming display below:

Nigerians react as Davido’s fans storm the streets to celebrate Valentine with the less privileged

The video of Davido’s fans’ thoughtful gesture on Valentine’s Day made the rounds on social media and impressed a number of netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

sammyhot_147:

"Fan base pass fan base normally we no be em keypad warriors 001 forever ❤️"

akuah_asabea_ansah:

"Ugh❤️❤️❤️see us oooo…God bless them allEverything good from the Lord himself,shall be their portion!!! AMEN❗️"

ojeezy_dmw:

"Normally we rise by lifting others."

official___endlessqueen:

"We no da support nonsense I made the right choice."

hardey_bisi14:

"30bg is a family not a fan base ❤️"

thelma_adabekee:

"God bless them abundantly, 30bg is one of the the few fan base that are following the step of there idol, we rise by lifting others, no be to dey online every now and then they fight unknown battles with strangers. Big ups to you guys."

blessedfreshnex:

"Mehnnnn If you be 30BG you must get love for heart."

only_dsbanks:

"This is real love ❤️"

ilovesemilore_:

"Fanbase we be like Family ❤️"

