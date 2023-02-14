Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s ex-girlfriend, Sira Kante, has now gotten married to the joy of her many fans

The 27-year-old Guinean model tied the knot with a Nigerian man and she shared wedding photos online

A number of netizens trooped to Sira’s page to congratulate her as they gushed over her wedding photos

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s ex-girlfriend, Sira Kante, is now a married woman.

The Guinean model and fashion designer recently got married at the age of 27 to a Nigerian man.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Sira broke the great news of her nuptials to her many fans by posting her wedding photos.

Fans react as Davido's ex-girlfriend Sira Kante finally weds. Photos: @sirakanteofficial

In the photos, the melanin beauty was all smiles as she held on to her Nigerian husband. The snaps also showed details about her outfit on her big day.

Taking to the caption of the wedding post, Sira revealed her new last name as Balogun as she reintroduced herself to fans.

She wrote:

“I do! Meet Mr & Mrs.Balogun.”

See her post below:

Recall that Sira Kante and Davido publicly revealed their relationship in 2016 and dated for a while before their eventual breakup.

Sira also stirred rumours in 2017 that she started dating Wizkid after she was the video vixen in the music video for Come Closer featuring Drake.

Fans react as Davido’s ex-boo Sira Kante weds

The news of Sira Kante’s marriage was trailed with a series of interesting reactions from netizens. Many of them congratulated the couple while others spoke on Davido’s love for black women. Read some of their comments below:

estradas_ignacious:

"She’s gorgeous"

a_cupof_dee:

"She’s so pretty "

mhizspears:

"Omg ,Congratulation to her I remember her David then, they were madly in love then,she is so beautiful with her golden melanin "

essypessinikky:

"Omo she fine shaa "

caramelcathyy:

"Aww he likes his chics dark."

_rayyaansari:

"Ahhhh so beautiful . May Allah bless your union ❤️. Congratulations."

