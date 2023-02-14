Amid cash scarcity, and tough economic realities, Nigerians have chosen the digital route to express love on valentine's day

New data shows that Nigerians are searching for the word love more than any citizens in the world

Valentine's day queries such as love messages, and text messages for my loved ones is trending on google

Valentine's Day, also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is traditionally celebrated on February 14 as a day for lovers.

Giving, going to the movies, lighting red candles, going out to dinner, and having a little extra fun for lovers are all common activities on valentine day

But, with the naira in short supply, Nigerians went to Google to find different ways to celebrate the day with their loved ones.

Nigeria turns to google to show love

Source: Facebook

A search on Google Trends for Nigeria reveals that "valentine message" is the number one trending subject for Monday, 13 February, and is also among the top trending searches on February 14.

In fact, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications, and Public Relations Manager, Google, West Africa revealed that Nigerians is countries in the world in searching for the word ‘Love’ in 2023.

According to him, no other citizens in the world search for the word love and dating tips on google than Nigerians.

He explained that google Trends shows that Nigerians took to the search engine to seek information on matters of the heart and also seek dating platforms.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade said:

“These trends showcase the crucial role search plays in helping Nigerians find answers to their most pressing questions, especially during special occasions like Valentine’s Day. It underscores the importance of search in these exciting moments.”

"Not only do Nigerians lead in the search for love, they also lead every country in the search for dating sites since 2004."

Nigerian woman falls in love with blind man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mariam, a Nigerian woman has been trending online over her marriage to a blind man. Mariam tied the knot with Toyin Bello, a liquid soap vendor who lost his sight about seven years ago.

When asked why she got married to Bello, Mariam said she fell in love with him and closed her ears to all negative remarks from people. Toyin told BBC Pidgin that his brother had brought Mariam to him, saying she was interested in marrying him. According to Toyin, he was surprised when the lady insisted on getting married to him.

He asked why and she said she loved him. Mariam on her part recounted how she was mocked by friends who wondered why a blind man would tickle her fancy.

