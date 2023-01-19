Lush Eby, the wife of billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, has taken to social media with a post addressing men

The businesswoman made a reference to a previous post shared by her husband in which he stressed the importance of men building their wives up

Eby addressed men who criticized the post while noting that there are still many good women out there

Billionaire Obi Cubana’s wife, Lush Eby, has dedicated a post to married and single men in the online community.

The businesswoman penned a note on Instagram and mentioned the negative feedback that an old post from her husband received from fellow men.

Obi Cubana's wife, Lush Eby, reacted to criticisms that trailed her husband's post. Photo: @lush_eby

Source: Instagram

The said post saw Cubana sharing a picture with his wife and stating how it is important for men to improve the lives of their female partners.

See below:

Cubana’s wife noted that some men who responded to the post stated that it is usually a waste to spend time building a woman up.

She, however, stressed that while a portion of the submissions is true, there are still several good women out there. According to her, women are simply reflections of how well they are treated by their husbands.

“Your comments are to some extent valid but I think it's time we begin to shift our mindset on how these things work. There are still good women out there. A woman sometimes becomes a reflection of how you treat her. It's never easy for a good woman to walk away. If you don't like how she’s acting, take a look again at how you are treating her,” her post read in part.

She equally charged fellow women to strive towards changing the general narrative that they cannot be fully trusted to remain committed.

See her full post below:

Netizens react

bk_gmb said:

"You have spoken well ma’am but the best a man can do is try. No one is perfect but most men have tried their best and still got their fingers burnt so no too blame men for their POV."

princessuloo said:

"You are completely right. Most women are a reflection of your treatment to them."

obijude1 said:

"The message is LOUD!! No offense but most men want to have an angel in the hellfire they created."

nanciejul said:

"Become a woman who can be trusted and who can build with her husband..."

chicluxuryhairs said:

"Louder “if you don’t like how’s she’s acting, take a look again at how you’re treating her” No lies detected!!! We thrive on love and care."

lebusola said:

"We multiply and amplify whatever you give us as women. You give us care, love attention, affection and many more good stuff, we multiply it. Same way you treat us bad, we show you shege! We got this exponential effect!!!"

