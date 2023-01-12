The Federation of Registered Nollywood Guilds and Association (FREGAN), through its vice-chairman, Dr Ahmad Sarari has expressed shock at the passing of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

FREGAN in a press release made available to Legit.ng noted that the body is in complete disbelief at the demise of the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) founder

Madam Peace as she is famously referred to passed away in the early hours of Monday, January 9, 2023, after being in a Coma for days

The vice-chairman of the Federation of Registered Nollywood Guilds and Association (FREGAN), Dr Ahmad Sarari and the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas have jointly and separately released a statement of condolence about the passing of Dr Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

In the statements released by both bodies, and made available to Legit.ng, Madam Peace was described as a noble advocate of the Nigerian film industry and that of Africa at large.

The coalition of the FREGAN and AGN have released a joint statement to mourn the great movie amazon, Madam Peace Anyiam-Osigwe who recently passed away. Photo credit: @amaaawards/@emekarollas

Read the official statement below:

"The Vice Chairman of the Federation of Registered Nollywood Guilds and Association (FREGAN) Dr Ahmad Sarari, has expressed shock over the demise of her Chairman Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam Osigwe MFR this was contained in a Press release made available by the PRO of the Federation Mr Ejezie Emeka Rollas MON.

It is with complete shock and disbelief that we received the news of the sudden demise of our sister, colleague, friend and Chairman of the Federation, Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe, who passed on to eternal glory on Monday.

The Federation of Registered Nollywood Guilds and Associations of Nigeria offers the most profound condolences to the family, friends and the entire Nollywood practitioners for the passing on of Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe.

She had been a valued member of our Federation and will be missed. Our grief and confusion at this time are little compared to what Peace's family must be feeling. Our hearts and prayers go out to them. The entire Heads of Nollywood Guilds and Associations join her family, friends and colleagues in mourning not only the loss of our dear colleague but also the loss of a very dedicated and passionate advocate for the development of our noble industry.

She was a woman of great intellect, vision and courage who contributed immensely to the cause of Nollywood development. She dedicated herself to building bridges to a better future, and in this way she touched the lives of all of us."

