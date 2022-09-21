The organisers of the popular award show, the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), recently released the official nomination list of all the possible awardees for the 2022 edition

Legit.ng was at the event to cover it official and got the opportunity to speak with the founder and CEO of the AMAA awards, Mrs Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Mrs Peace unveiled during nominations that South African, Ugandans and Tanzanian movie practitioners had stepped up their game as they featured heavily on the nominee's list

The Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) show is back again, as the African film festival is set to hold in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 30, 2022.

It is a celebration of the African arts and a cultural display of visual storytelling.

During the event, the founder and CEO of AMAA Peace Anyiam-Osigwe explained that the event is not a popularity contest but a celebration and recognition of professionalism, creativity and hard work.

During the event, the founder and CEO of AMAA Peace Anyiam-Osigwe explained that the event is not a popularity contest but a celebration and recognition of professionalism, creativity and hard work.

Anyiam-Osigwe was quoted to have said:

"AMAA is not about popularity contest, it's about professionalism"

The award show is famous for its unique recognition of amiable feats in the movie industry across the African continent. It was also revealed during the official announcement of the nomination list that 362 films were submitted and were screened down to 100. Mrs Anyiam-Osigwe further said:

"The award is not just a Nigerian award, but for the whole of Africa."

Talking about Nigerian films submitted, Dr Shaibu Husseini, a juror of the award, said:

"Nigeria accounted for 47% of the total feature films submitted, 50% of short films, less than 5% in documentary and less than 2 % of animation films submitted."



Meanwhile, we recently reported that the much-anticipated nomination list of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) had been released to the delight of many lovers of the movie industry and its stakeholders.

Some top Nigerian thespians among their African peers were on the nomination list, like Nse Ikpe-Etim, Daniel Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Osas Ighodaro, Akah Nnani, and Dorcas Shola-Fapson, among others, got nominations in several categories.

The nomination list equally recognised the crafts of other African countries, with Tanzania, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, and South Africa dominating the list snagging nominations in essential categories.

