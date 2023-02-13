Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has caused a buzz on social media after bragging about the cost of her vacation in Zanzibar

Taking to her Snapchat profile, the movie star replied a fan who wanted her to share details on the resort she was staying

Nkechi went ahead to brag about how she was paying N456,600 for every single day at the resort and noted that it wasn’t like other places where people get robbed

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing has stirred mixed reactions after she happily boasted about her vacation in Zanzibar and how much she was spending per day.

Recall that the controversial movie star and her boyfriend, Xxxesive, jetted out to Zanzibar ahead of her birthday and Valentine’s Day which both happen to be on February 14.

Taking to her Snapchat profile, the movie star posted a video where she read a comment from a fan who asked for details about the resort she was staying in.

In response to the fan, the movie star gave a belittling laugh and went ahead to ask the fan if they could pay $600 per day to stay at the fancy resort.

Fans blast Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend after she bragged about how much she was paying for their Zanzibar vacation. Photos: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

According to Nkechi Blessing, the fan thinks it is easy to travel to Zanzibar and go to a resort where they would get robbed. The movie star then went ahead to help the fan convert $600 into naira and noted that it amounted to N456,600.

NBS then told the fan to multiply N456,600 by six because it was what she was paying at the fancy location. She then bragged about how she does not should like other people’s favourite celebrities.

In her words:

“Somebody is saying share the location of where you are in Zanzibar. Aunty, can you play $600 a day just to stay in a place? $600? Make I help you calculate am. You think say na to come Zanzibar? Go all those una resort wey dem go rob una? 756 times 600, this is how much I am paying in a day in this resort, N456,600 times 6, go and ask how much is that. Because we no dey shout like una favourite.”

See the video below:

Nkechi Blessing bragging about the cost of her Zanzibar trip gets fans talking

After the actress posted the video online, it made the rounds on social media and raised a series of interesting comments. Some netizens noted that they even thought she declined to answer the fan’s question for security reasons but she did otherwise.

Read some of their comments below:

fifame10:

"I thought she wanted to say No for security reasons ni o"

deenma_m:

"I even thought you will say for security reasons i cant disclose location .. it is calculating money that is doing you "

omotoyosimartins:

"She too dey talk. And people need to stop sharing their live location online. Una no dey learn"

_mzvalentino:

"A simple answer should be I can’t share yet cos of my safety, when I leave then I will give update ooo.. but no madam celeb don turn am to bigdeal.. I see why the money dey pain her cos sponsoring herself and one other can’t be easy."

ebukandy:

"So much poverty in this video "

khlear0705:

"Nkechi!! Stop! stop!!! can you pay 600 dollars?! Na the live viewers I blame"

teeto__olayeni:

"Can you pay 600 dollars" madam na as you pay another person fit pay and you are not the first neither will you be the last to visit that particular resort. Na question she ask,you could have also ignored na,life no suppose hard. You said you don't show off yet you just showed off."

only_1cruza:

"I’m ashamed of some men! U let sugar mommy dey disgrace u online shai ‍♂️"

