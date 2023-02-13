Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda has taken to social media with a special post dedicated to her daughter who just turned 15

The celebrant was spotted in a beautiful yellow dress as she posed with balloons indicating her new age

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the celebrant

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Veteran movie star, Monalisa Cinda, didn’t hold back her sweet words as she celebrated her daughter, Tamar, who just clocked a new age.

According to the screen goddess, Tamar clocked 15 on Monday, January 13, and she dedicated a special post to the celebrant.

Monalisa Chinda shares rare video of her lookalike daughter. Photo: @monalisacode

Source: Instagram

The thankful mum extended her gratitude and appreciation to God for keeping her daughter while mentioning how she (Tamar) has made her so proud.

“Tamar is 15. Another year smarter, cooler, funnier…and all-around amazing-er! So proud of the wonderful daughter you are and the incredible person you’re growing up to be. Happy birthday my Princess,” her post read in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The celebrant was also spotted in a video flaunting balloons that indicated her new age.

Watch below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

mayyuledochie said:

"Happy birthday beautiful Tamar! May you continue to be a source of joy."

realsusanpeters said:

"Happy birthday Tamar , how time flies . Still have our picture from our London trip years ago . Many more years ahead princess ."

theonlychigul said:

"Happy birthday princess T ..live long and prosper baby girl."

isaacafrica_ said:

"Happy Birthday Tamarlily the great. You're a dynamite and God’s just beginning with you. Shine even brighter. Uncle Isaac treasures you✨️."

orlando_don_porosky said:

"Wow. Time flies o. I remember when she celebrated 4yrs. Congrats to her."

makberemarian said:

"A very big 15! I remember when I was 13 and was at a certain secondary school interview for admissions… the Proprietor argued my Dad to anger that I was 13. Infact, the woman was sure I or my dad was lying Happy Birthday to TamTam."

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde celebrates daughter's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to social media with a special post dedicated to her daughter, Mimee, on her birthday.

The Nollywood actress who is now based abroad described the celebrant as one of the most dependable and hardworking persons she knows.

Many people took to the comment section with sweet words for the movie star’s grownup daughter.

Source: Legit.ng