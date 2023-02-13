Rihanna is pregnant less than a year since she welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky in May 2022

Rihanna unveiled her second pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 12, 2023

The singer gave an electrifying performance, leaving fans yearning for more and was at some point spotted rubbing her tummy while on stage

Fans of Rihanna congratulated her while some were disappointed that she might not release the much-anticipated album

Rihanna is pregnant. She is expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna is heavily pregnant with her second child. Photo: Getty Images.

Rihanna shows off baby bump

The 34-year-old Barbadian singer performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023, leaving fans yearning for more.

Dressed in a red maternity outfit, Rihanna could be seen rubbing her protruding tummy while performing her B**** Better Have My Money hit. She then started trending on Twitter, with millions of fans congratulating her on her pregnancy.

The singer's representative then came out to confirm that she is pregnant with baby number two.

Although many were happy for the singer, some of her fans were disappointed that she might not be able to drop the much-anticipated album soon, and would have to wait longer until after she gives birth.

Rihanna and her partner welcomed their first child, a baby boy in May 2022, and are yet to disclose his name. The couple has been living a quiet life after breakup rumours went viral in April last year.

Rihanna unveils son's face

On December 17, 2022, Legit.ng reported that Rihanna showed off her son's face for the first time.

Rihanna shared an adorable video of her son in his car seat on TikTok and fans couldn't get enough of his cute looks.

The Diamonds hitmaker also shared more photos of her, ASAP and their kid strolling on the beach and they looked happy.

Rihanna's fans noted that he resembled his mum in every way and that the singer's genes were so strong.

The mum of one during her pregnancy was serving looks, and she redefined fashion in a bold way that had the whole world talking.

