A Nigerian mum has cursed her daughter who secretly got married in Enugu state without informing her

The woman who spoke with anger in her heart said she trained the daughter in school but was ignored during her wedding

She also said her daughter will suffer so much in life for getting married without inviting her to the event

A Nigerian mother has publicly placed a curse on her daughter who got married without inviting her.

The angry mother said she suffered to give birth to her daughter named Chinyere only to be ignored on her wedding day.

The woman said her daughter will suffer for not inviting her to her wedding. Photo credit: Twitter/@instablog9ja.

According to the woman, she was neither invited nor informed of the wedding which took place in Enugu state.

Video of a mother cursing her daughter

The mother spoke harshly in a viral video posted on Twitter by @instablog9ja. She narrated how she suffered to give birth to Chinyere and to also train her in school.

For not inviting or informing her of the wedding activities, the woman said Chinyere and her husband will suffer so much in life.

Photos of Chinyere's wedding were posted alongside the video. Priests were seen joining her in wedlock with her husband in the clip which has gone viral and attracted reactions on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Merit78914812 said:

"It’s well. You will be blessed by others."

@OluwaMozey reacted:

"Exactly why she didn't inform her before she did."

@Qriscero reacted:

"What a bitter woman! Fear not, Chinyere. Proverbs 26:2 - Like a fluttering sparrow or a darting swallow, an undeserved curse does not come to rest."

@LivinTroller said:

"There are many reasons a woman could lay curses on her own daughter. But non of it is enough as a good reason. As for the daughter, no matter what your mum could have done to you, disrespecting her like this is so bad."

