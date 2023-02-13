A video of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, is currently making the rounds in the online community

The clip captured the moment the revered monarch alighted an aircraft and an aged man fell on his knees to pay respect

Nigerians on social media had mixed reactions to the video with many submitting that it is the right way to honour the crown

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, is currently trending on social media after one of his videos made it to the online community.

The respected monarch appeared in a simple outfit as he alighted an aircraft and prepared to enter a vehicle in waiting.

However, upon the royal’s arrival, airport staff and another aged man quickly paid their respects to the king.

The grey-haired man knelt and bowed his head for the monarch, who in turn acknowledged him before entering his vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video generated mixed reactions from many on social media. However, some people familiar with the culture and traditions of the land were quick to note that the man was paying respect to the crown and not just the young monarch.

Read comments below:

n0rth_0k4y said:

"It’s not the person, it’s the crown."

toiyoabasi1 said:

"He is their KING. Even if you're 100years old and your king is 18, you must show respect to the king. Maybe you've not seen how people behave around their kings and queens even white people."

broke.billionaire said:

"Kings are kings and everyone regardless of age bow down. Besides Olu of Warri no be just small boy king."

yinkusbites said:

"They are reverring the crown not the young man. Why are people always asking these kind of questions."

daddieskillz said:

"If you like be 90 years old. When you see a king that's 12 years you must greet am."

themelanificentphoenix said:

"Dear haleesah, he is a king, the physical representation of the ancestors, so yes old people can and should bend the knee. Leave out sentiments, it's tradition."

itsatela said:

"I saw this guy at the airport ,everyone was kneeling ,just a handful of us were standing ,cause I legit do not know who this is , even if I did I’m not kneeling for no man."

