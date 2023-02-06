For Portable, loyalty to one political party is not guaranteed and a post on his page confirms the thinking

The singer has shocked Nigerians again by moving to Accord Party to campaign for popular politician Shina Peller

Portable campaigned for APC just months ago against Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke

Nigerian singer Portable is motivated by money beyond other things, hence the reason he is not loyal to just one party.

The singer, sharing videos from a campaign train, announced on social media that he has ported to the Accord Party in support of politician Shina Peller.

Portable has moved his loyalty to the Accord Party. Photo credit: @portablebaybe

Source: Instagram

Just months ago, Portable campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Oyetola against Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party whom he also used to support.

Portable has now moved from APC to Accord Party, without caring about being seen as a betrayer.

"I am for @shinapeller Akoi Accord Party Senate Oyo North Senatorial District @shinapeller 2023 As Senator Oyo North 2023 Oke Ogun Lokan."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's move

akikalmd:

"You see this boy, nah where money dey e dey."

iammcpashun:

"Baba dey cash out for any party head Sha. To Crase Good o. Nobody fit judge craseman."

bigbaby_fola:

"Pls y are Dey fighting for cap nah food?Nigerians Una never sabi."

temmy___tee:

"I no sure say baba get pvc gan sef."

9jaconnect:

"Omo olomo, he no go kuku vote for anyone of una .. no be ur constituency e dey, AKOI MONEY, he belongs to no political party, na every party he dey do."

gwillz._:

"Portable is so Legendary, Dude is a member of all the political parties."

dygeasy:

"Portable go reach every party las las."

zicotec_77:

"Whether you like or not potable is cashing out and you dey there dey hate, wise up guys and face reality."

