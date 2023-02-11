Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy and her fiance Ryan Taylor keep trying to convince netizens that they are finally married

The singer, on her Instagram page, shared videos of her trying to teach her husband how to dance

Even though Cuppy herself can not dance, she radiated pure joy trying to get her man to burst moves like her

Popular Nigerian singer and billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter, DJ Cuppy, keeps dropping hints that she's finally married to her British boxer lover, Ryan Taylor.

The Gelato crooner tried to get her man to learn some of her dance moves as she forced him to get off his seat to dance with her.

DJ Cuppy stirs reactions with new video Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy seems to be basking in the joy of being a married woman even though many people aren't aware she tied the knot with Taylor.

The singer also tagged her man hubby as he eventually got up and did awkward dances with her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Beyond the cute dance and videos, netizens couldn't help but worry that Cuppy's man seems unwell.

princess_eko_11:

"Is she dancing imagine teaching someone what you don't know how to do "

fiko_slim:

"Hubby dem marry? "

emmanuella9725:

"Oh Chim which kind cough be this one"

iampeppi_:

"Why she got to do him like that though "

naaomi247:

"Which one is hubby? Are they now married??"

goe_vibe:

"You can’t tell me this guy didn’t come for money cos what is there to like in her body apart from her dad money!! "

ibrahimkafayatraji:

"He is always coughing hope he is okay "

meg_danjuma:

"This one just come this world for enjoyment. No wahalard "

thepenwarrior:

"Who is teaching who?"

