Popular Nigerian dancer-turn-promoter Poco Lee continues to show that he has more to offer in the Nigerian entertainment industry

The celebrity hype man was spotted with some industry insiders when he demonstrated his disc jockey skills, which impressed the indigenous rapper Zlatan

A video of Poco heatedly handling the DJ's instruments sent social media users reacting in wonder to the entertainer's dexterity

Popular Nigerian show promoter Poco Lee recently surprised his fans with a video of himself displaying the other side of his talent.

The known dancer was seen in the company of some industry guys, alongside the country's indigenous rapper Zlatan.

Nigerian dancer Poce Lee shows his DJ side, rapper Zlatan vibes to it Credit: @pocolee

Source: Instagram

Poco took over the DJ's instrument in their midst and delivered some beats that made his colleagues hype him, while Zlatan joined in with some dance steps after staring at him in a funny way for some seconds.

See the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media users react

wf_lexy:

"Poco go soon join Ogene people. "

heis_savvy:

"Would he also be good on bed since he’s good at everything. "

officialkayflexbaba:

"He’s blown so everything he does surely be good to everyone. Even his mistakes."

jagajagawrld:

"I’m very sure he’s parents wanted him to be a doctor or engineer."

papiithemuse:

"Lol and this guy doesn’t drinkor smoke."

abso_bieber:

"Poco don mad since 1960 Even zlatan fit testify."

officialteeblack007:

"Una dey hype person untop rubbish wey e dey do. make all us jst dey play for dis country lol."

verified_homeboy:

"Wetin come be wahala for there you never know Wetin you open page for."

_tarzyy:

"Omo dis guy I too like am. ❤️❤️"

___kddo:

"Jack of all trades. "

francisco_dinatali007:

" I love their gatherings."

kamera_bs:

" I invite u to town hall."

Poco Lee rains money on Isreal DMW

Poco Lee showed his followers how to properly turn up for a friend on their wedding day as he shared videos from the moment he stormed Isreal DMW's wedding and decided to spoil him with money.

Poco Lee noted that if he had not come for Isreal DMW's wedding he would have faced a lot of problems as he placed bundles of cash in his hands.

He also shared the moment a young boy joined them on the dance fall and Israel collected money from him and put it in the boy's pocket.

Source: Legit.ng