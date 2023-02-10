Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro currently has the internet in a chokehold following a dance video shared online

The mother of one flaunted her flexible body and impressive dance moves in the video which has racked up thousands of views

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry all thronged Ighodaro’s comment section with beautiful remarks about her

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has caught the attention of netizens with a dance video shared on her official Instagram page.

The video appeared to have been posted in the spirit of wishing her fans and followers an exciting weekend ahead.

Actress Osas Ighodaro whines her curvy stature in dance video. Photo: @osasighodaro

Source: Instagram

“When God keeps blessing you … we give Him praise and do a happy dance! Thank you Lord! Happy and safe weekend beautiful people,” she captioned the post.

Ighodaro did a twirl and legwork move before hitting the ground just like a professional dancer.

Watch the lovely video as shared on her page below:

Social media users react

dc.dyce said:

"Ahaha!!! Osas no just fine with curve body to match... She still sabi dance normally full package material."

ada_la_pinky said:

"How can u be so pretty."

cleaninginlagos said:

"The most beautiful woman in the world ❤️."

_gdnewz said:

"Omooooo. Nawa oo. I have been telling you I am here for you fr. One love ❤️."

sowolefetty said:

"Iyawo mi take it easy , don’t break your legs ."

cynthiangozi327 said:

"My love for you no be here u are just soooooo pretty abeg makeup or not u are topnotch ❤️❤️."

go_crazywith_kotun said:

"I’m sure by now, all her exes will be like da*n had I known I would have been more patient with her . She’s a banger."

kokomartins1 said:

"Sweetest/Easiest Woman on Earth...A Total Queen..Queen Sas for a reason...period."

