Ace Nigerian gospel singer Sinach trends online as she bags a huge appointment from the Republic of Dominica

Sinach was appointed by the Prime Minister of the Dominican Republic, Roosevelt Skerrit, as an Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica

The Commonwealth of Dominica, which is usually referred to as the Nature Isle of the Caribbean, is an Island in the Dominican Republic with tourist attraction interest

Renowned gospel singer Osinachi Kalu better known as Sinach recently bagged a huge international appointment that continues to show the growth of the Nigerian musical cultural and global influence.

Sinach in a post shared on her page announced that she had been appointed as an Ambassador for the Commonwealth of Dominica in Dominican Republic.

Nigerian gospel singer Sinach celebrates as she bags a huge international appointment. Photo credit: @therealsinach

The the powerful vocal queen in reaction to the achievement shared an appreciation post on her page thanking the Prime Minister of Dominican Republic, Roozevelt Skerrit, for the outstanding honour bestowed on her with the appointment.

See Sinach's post announcing her appointment as the Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica below:

See netizens reacted to Sinach's post announcing her latest feat as an Ambassador for the Dominica

@emmykosgei:

"This is what we are talking about..... Nations! Congratulations dearest!"

@mosesbliss:

"Kingdom Takeover! Congratulations Ma."

@deborah_paulenenche:

"A huge congratulations mama . We are so proud of what God is doing with you."

@glowreeyah:

"In every way deserving you are! Major congratulations!."

@ema_onyx:

"Congratulations ma @therealsinach well deserved."

@eben_rocks:

"Congratulations are in order!"

@officialjudikay:

"Huge Congratulations Ma! #Salute."

@isabellamelodies:

"Grace is speaking ❤️ Congrats my darling sis. I celebrate you big!"

@lindaosifo:

Congratulations ma’am.Well deserved."

