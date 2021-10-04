Popular Nigerian gospel musician, Osinachi Joseph Egbu aka Sinach, recently gained international recognition

The celebrated music star was honored by the US Congress in Texas and she was awarded a certificate

According to US honorable member, Sheila Jackson Lee, Sinach deserves to be respected for her tireless efforts

Different types of Nigerian music has continued to take over the world and this time, popular gospel singer, Sinach, was given worthy recognition in the US.

The Way Maker crooner was bestowed a certificate of recognition by the US Congress after her recently held concert in Texas.

According to an eye-witness, the event was so packed that some people had to be turned back.

Texas’ consistency’s honorable member, Sheila Jackson Lee, had nothing but glowing words for Sinach whom she described as being deserving of her recognition.

Nigerian gospel singer Sinach recognised by US Congress. Photos: Sinach.

Source: Instagram

Sheila who penned down the recognition letter, wrote that Sinach had continued to use her music to spread the gospel all over the world.

In her words:

“They have the freedom, through song, to discover their destiny and maximize their hidden potential through communion with the one true God. Indeed, your tireless efforts are completely deserving of the respect, administration, and commendation of the United States Congress.”

The Nigerian gospel artiste’s concert which took place in Texas was tagged ‘Sinach: Night of Worship Houston Texas’ and it featured other music stars such as Micah Stamply, Dee Jones, Da’dra Greathouse, and Todd Dulaney.

According to Jackson Vee, music is a powerful tool that brings people together irrespective of the language they speak or their color.

Sinach was also appreciated for spreading the universal language of music all over the world.

Sinach expresses gratitude to God as she marks birthday

Gospel singer Sinach is full of gratitude as she turned a year older on Tuesday, March 30.

The mother of one was spotted looking stunning in a beautiful black and pink outfit. In the caption that accompanied the post, the singer said she is grateful for her family, ministry, her health, and the peace she enjoys.

Sinach also shared another photo of herself in a black dress as she posed for the camera with a small smile on her face.

