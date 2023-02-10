Nigerian singer Skiibii stepped on toes on Twitter with a viral tweet, and many people, especially women, called him out

The singer made fun of women who turned sleeping around into hook up and would call juju for holding down men kayanmata

While a lot of men expectedly supported the singer, women pointed out that he's badly behaved as well, for faking his death and stealing from ex, Ms DSF

Nigerian singer Skiibii has been reminded that he is just as badly behaved as the women he was trying to shame with his recent tweet.

Skiibii had taken to his page to highlight how hook ups, kayanmata, mood swings, and cravings are the new titles for terrible and inappropriate behaviour.

Skiibii stirs reactions with tweet Photo credit: @skiibii

"Prostitution is now called hook up,juju is now called kayamata . Bad character is now called mood swing’. While long throat is now called ‘cravings’ lmao."

Skiibii's tweet got many people calling him out for having the audacity to make that kind of tweet after he faked his own death years ago.

"And what do we call a guy who fakes his death for attention."

See the exchange below:

Other reactions to Skiibii's tweet

@theMaryGrace_:

"But you faked your own death to blow. what should we call that, hustle? Lmao."

@_olunife:

"Ehn ehn???? This coming from an alleged thief, a liar and someone who literally faked his own death for clout???."

@KingKurangaX:

"Just guess the gender that find this tweet offensive??? Just guess "

@leanlisa1:

"A thief shouldn’t have opinions on anything!!!"

@notphylia:

"you're too fine to be tweeting bs like this. SKIBIII COMMON NAU!"

@imanie:

"This is wild coming from someone who’s ex jumps from podcast to podcast saying you stole their sh*it."

@koyrnikanesther:

"Faking your own death now is called PUBLICITY skibo."

