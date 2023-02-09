Fast-rising singer Spyro has stirred emotions online with a touching tweet he shared online about his grass to grace story

Spyro revealed in his viral tweet that he was taken to a herbalist for voodoo that would help him achieve success, but he turned it down

The singer further shared that he was in the DMs of many celebrities asking for help, but none came through for him until Jesus did

Nigerian singer Spyro has sparked emotions online with a post he shared online revealing that his recent success is nothing but a grace story made possible by Jesus.

Spyro revealed that he was advised and even took to visit voodoo men to help him achieve his big break. He also shared that he was in the DM of many celebrities seeking their help.

Young Nigerian singer Spyro shares his success journey and how his life changed in a blink of an eye. Photo credit: @spyro_official

But he further noted that in the end, Jesus came through for him and that's why he calls his success journey is a grace story.

See Spyro's tweet sharing his touching success story:

See how netizens reacted to Spyro's touching success story

@mizsthicknesz:

"When it’s your time, it’s your time."

@n6oflife:

"Work and Pray. For theres No other way."

@obaksolo:

"SPYROGOD OVER ANYBODY."

@simbistar100:

"Any blessings that is not from God has an expiry date .A lot of people think God is a joke, God can never be mocked, you just have to believe and follow the process, he'll surely answer you."

@omobee___:

"Nobody stays with God genuinely and regrets. God is our surest bet but people are too impatient."

@officialmccasino:

"Baba @mufasatundeednut u just wan Dey humble baba , na u blow dis guy… God bless u sir."

@iykephilips:

"Oga who be Jesus wey do am for you???? Just go & thank your chi because they are the only people that knows you exists. Not the westerners that put your great grand fathers for slavery for years. Know your culture & forget white man lies."

@jolayemi_clothingline:

"Grace grace grace this is my story."

@princessdukuye:

"From 100L UI days, thank God he didn’t give up. Consistency, perseverance and hard work pays Grace finally found him❤️."

