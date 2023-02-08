Veteran Nigerian singer 2Baba’s mother Rose Idibia has shared some cute pictures from their family hangout

The proud mother described 2Baba and his brother who was also present as her gifts from God as she penned an appreciation message to her maker

2Baba also gushed about his mother who he described as beautiful and sweet as other netizens gushed about the pics

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Mothers are known to have a deep bond with their kids and the same can be said about the mother of Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba, Rose Idibia and her children.

The singer’s mum, who was happy to have him and his brother around her took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures of them on a family hangout.

2Baba expresses his love for his mother. Credit: @idibiaroseowoyi @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Mrs Idibia described 2Baba and his brother as her gifts from God.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“My gifts from God. Thank you Almighty for your awesome blessings.”

See the post below:

See another picture she shared below:

Taking to the comment section, 2Baba expressed his love for his mum as he wrote:

“Yes ooooo❤️❤️❤️❤️. My beautiful and Sweet mother. We Love you love you love you ♥️.”

See more reactions from netizens below:

patience_ogbole:

"Mummy n her guys❤️."

rosemaryidibia:

"Mummy and her boys ❤️❤️❤️."

ig_emmanuel147:

"Miracle family ❤️."

chupeebarchue:

"What a blessing ❤️."

2Baba goes to church overseas

Legit.ng reported how Nigeria's top singer Innocent Idiba popularly known as 2Baba in a video hinted at why he might not have been attending Nigerian churches.

2Baba in the video revealed he attended a church for the first time in years and he was overjoyed to have left peacefully.

The Hypertek label boss expressed excitement as to how he was not made to feel like a trapped devil. He added that he was allowed to return home in peace.

He wrote:

"At least this one them no do me after church like say them don trap devil, I dey go house peacefully now. Nothing like can I talk to you brother 2face."

Reacting, someone said:

"They will still call or text u for follow up except they don’t collect ur number."

Source: Legit.ng