Jada Pollock, one of the baby mamas of Nigerian singer Wizkid recently trended after she made a touching revelation about how difficult it is for her to be a working mother

Jada, in her post, revealed that for the last ten days, she has been working every day while still taking care of both her sons, Zion and the newborn

Nigerians have, however, reacted to the post, some trolling while others sympathised with the music manager

Jada Pollock, the baby mama of famous Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently stirred emotions online with a post she shared on her Twitter handle about being a working mum with two kids to care for.

The music manager wrote online that it's been challenging for her to take care of her sons and still work non-stop every day for ten days straight without a nanny to help out.

Jada Pollock stirs emotions online as she laments working for 10 days direct and still having to care for her sons. Photo credit: @jada_p_/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Jada Pollock also went on to hail all working mums noting that they were the real champions.

See Jada Pollock's comment about being a working mother without a nanny:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See what Nigerians are saying about Jada Pollock's statement about being a working mum

@suretonytonero80:

"Rich people na small thing dey stress them ooh so to take care of your children na stress."

@miz_okikiola:

"Wizkid is busy here in Nigeria too, you pple should rest please."

@investorsammy2022:

"No be her right to take care of her kid."

@chiefchimex:

"Nah lie, you just too stingy to pay someone to do the house work."

@officialsammyblack:

"Wizzy looking that that tweet and be like who for help you take care of your kids as a Nigeria man."

@ebony_joyce08:

"Una popsy no dey help he baby mama?..... Na to tell rappers word he sabi."

@official_shikemi:

"All these rich people sef na small thing deh stress them. Come make my mama teach I as she do am with 5 children and none of us smell nanny for one day."

@__blisse_:

"Jada don’t annoy me, women do this daily. What are you saying?"

Wizkid’s baby Mmama Jada Pollock makes a list of all she truly wants in life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Jada Pollock, the manager and third baby mama of award-winning singer Wizkid, recently revealed the list of things she desires.

The singer’s manager first explained how she hoped to get everything she had ever prayed for.

Following her first statement on Twitter, Jada further released a list of things one is supposed to have at a certain age, which aligned with her first statement.

Source: Legit.ng