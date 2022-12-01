Jada Pollock, Wizkid's third baby mama, has yet again set social media on fire with a recent post she shared on her Insta-story

Pollock, was recently reported to have been fighting with her spouse, Wizkid; however, her latest post on her Insta-story has completely trashed that suggestion

The prolific artist manager had shared on her Insta-story a romantic post that talked about how her heart feels about her hubby

Wizkid's baby mama, Jada Pollock, has yet again stirred reactions online with a cryptic post she shared on her Insta-story.

Pollock, who used to be Chris Brown's manager, has two sons with Wizzy and recently trended online under the impression that she was at a crossroads with her hubby.

Wizkid's fiancee Jada Pollock stirs emotions online with a cryptic post on her page. Photo credit: @jada_p_/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

However, the most recent post on Jada's Insta-story has completely thrown out the suggestion or notion that she was locked in a separation battle with the father of both her sons.

In the post shared, Jada said with a cryptic quote that her Wizkid makes her heart smile. She then captioned the post with a cartoon drawing of a smiling face.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See Jada Pollock's cryptic post talking about Wizkid makes her heart feels below:

See how fans reacted to Jada Pollock's cryptic message about how Wizkid makes her heart feels

@tee220_:

"Na why dem no dey out mouth for couples matter."

@cruise_rapper01:

"Wizkid fit tweet one day say he get belle because that daddy too like cruise."

@surebro_003:

"Cruise weh all these celebrities they use una catch eeeeh."

@matansarkinkano:

"Popsy and wifey de use us catch cruise…. They are happily married nothing anybody wan talk again."

@biggzaddy20:

"Wizkid don do transfer."

@ochodollar:

"Wizkid done teach am how to dey catch cruise."

@meshy_wire:

"Una body don rest."

@officialuwahair_empire:

"Nawa ohhhthis una goat self."

"Taking arguments to social media won't end well": Wizkid's partner Jada reacts after he claimed to be single

Meanwhile, legit.ng recalls reporting that top Nigerian singer, Wizkid and his partner and manager, Jada Pollock, seem to be having issues in their relationship, which has found its way to social media.

Jada, known to keep a somewhat low profile on social media, shared a tweet that had many guessing that their relationship was facing troubles.

In a now-deleted tweet, the mother of two had posted that she was controlling her emotions while noting that taking private arguments to social media never ends well.

Source: Legit.ng