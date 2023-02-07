Nigerian singer Portable confirmed claims that he is making a truckload of money from his career as a musician

The singer was seen in a video holding a MacBook and his iPhone 13 bragging about how his hustle pays

According to Portable, his hustle pays more than 'yahoo', a street slang for online money fraud

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Portable in a video confirmed that the money he makes from his hustle as a musician is more than what fraudsters make.

The Zazu crooner in a video insinuated that if he was doing 'yahoo', he might not have made enough money to afford the kind of lifestyle and gadgets he has.

Reactions as Portable brags about his hustle Photo credit: @portablebaybe

Source: Instagram

To drive home his point, Portable asked if people could see the MacBook he was holding as well as the iPhone 13 that he uses.

The singer's utterances made the people and the person filming the video laugh.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

ola_musicworld:

"Omo grace self sure make we just Dey pray Dey beg our head."

hennywealthh:

"Na why you no get $50k shoot your video… smh"

official_vinweezy:

"MacBook way ur papa no sabi operate… to shutdown system you go call person to help you "

___kddo:

"Wotowoto dy bring money "

big_jeff_moni:

"This one way no fit pay $35k for video "

olamide_____28:

"Where second wife Dey?"

odun_haryor_:

"Portable eehn"

ben_dollarsign11:

"Na truth him talk na."

emma_illy9:

"Portable on a highway."

Portable ditches other parties for Accord, campaigns for Shina Peller

Nigerian singer Portable is motivated by money beyond other things, so he is not loyal to just one party.

The singer, sharing videos from a campaign train, announced on social media that he has ported to the Accord Party in support of politician Shina Peller.

Just months ago, Portable campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Oyetola against Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party whom he also used to support.

Portable has now moved from APC to Accord Party, without caring about being seen as a betrayer.

Source: Legit.ng